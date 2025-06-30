Markets
AAPL

Apple Announces State-Of-The-Art Studio In Los Angeles To Celebrate 10-Year Milestone

June 30, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Monday announced the plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, introducing a brand-new state-of-the-art studio space in Los Angeles dedicated to artist-driven content, innovation in audio, and deeper fan connection.

The new studio, opening this summer, is a three-story, over-15,000-square-foot facility, comprising of features such as two advanced radio studios with immersive spatial audio playback, spatial audio mixing room, photo and social media lab, and isolation booths.

To further celebrate this milestone, Apple Music Radio will feature a week of specials and live programming, unveil the service's top 500 most-streamed songs from the last decade, and launch 'Replay All Time'.

Currently, AAPL is trading at $201.40, up 0.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.