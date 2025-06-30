Apple Announces State-Of-The-Art Studio In Los Angeles To Celebrate 10-Year Milestone

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Monday announced the plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, introducing a brand-new state-of-the-art studio space in Los Angeles dedicated to artist-driven content, innovation in audio, and deeper fan connection.

The new studio, opening this summer, is a three-story, over-15,000-square-foot facility, comprising of features such as two advanced radio studios with immersive spatial audio playback, spatial audio mixing room, photo and social media lab, and isolation booths.

To further celebrate this milestone, Apple Music Radio will feature a week of specials and live programming, unveil the service's top 500 most-streamed songs from the last decade, and launch 'Replay All Time'.

Currently, AAPL is trading at $201.40, up 0.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

