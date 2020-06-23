Apple Announces New Technologies For Developers To Design Apps Of Tomorrow

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced new technologies to help developers design the next generation of apps with the help of powerful Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This was announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is a virtual event this year.

The tech giant expects the new line-up of APIs, frameworks, and tools to assist its "23 million developers design and build the apps of tomorrow."

Apart from Apple's annual developer survey at WWDC20, it will feature an online App Store lab to hear directly from hundreds of thousands of developers on how they want Apple to improve the App Store for them, and for users.

The iPhone maker has introduced App Clips to give developers a fun, easy, and seamless way to reach new users through new visual indicators called App Clip codes, as well as through NFC, shared links, and more. Once inside the App Clip, users can install the full app with a single tap.

The widgets have also been redesigned to be more helpful and give users timely information at a glance. They are on the Home Screen pages for users to experience the developer's widget every time they look at their device. Further, the new SwiftUI API will allow developers to use the same code to build a widget for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS using the modern UI framework. The new life cycle APIs let developers write an entire app in SwiftUI, and share that code across all Apple platforms.

Apple has also introduced a new Find My network accessory program that lets third-party device makers take advantage of a network with hundreds of millions of devices, while continuing to offer end-to-end encryption so only the user can see the location of their item. HomePod also has a new program to integrate third-party music services.

Additionally, a new StoreKit tool in Xcode lets developers simulate subscription setup, in-app purchases, and even refunds, all locally on their Mac. There is also a new StoreKit testing framework that makes it easy for developers to automate testing of purchase workflows.

Apple has redesigned Xcode, which is a center of all development on Apple's platforms, and with Xcode 12, it has a fresh new look to match macOS Big Sur. Xcode 12 builds macOS Universal apps by default to support new Macs with Apple silicon.

Another new addition allows developers to detail their app's privacy practices right in the App Store for users to review, including the types of data the apps might collect, whether that data is shared with third parties, and the option for users to opt out.

