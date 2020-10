Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday said it would hold a special event on Oct. 13, which most analysts believe will be used to unveil new iPhones with 5G capabilities.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.