TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS will invest in SoftBank Group 9984.T-owned chip designer Arm at its initial public offering, which is expected in September, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge, Editing by Louise Heavens)

