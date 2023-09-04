News & Insights

Apple and Microsoft say some services not popular to be "gatekeepers" under EU's new Digital Market Act- FT

September 04, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O have argued that some of their services were not popular enough to be designated as "gatekeepers" under the EU's new Digital Markets Act, designed to curb the powers of Big Tech, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Apple is battling over its iMessage chat app, while Microsoft is battling over its search engine Bing, ahead of Wednesday's publication of the first list of services to be regulated under the act, the report said.

