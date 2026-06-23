Apple and Intel Just Signed a Historic Chip Partnership. Is the Silicon Pioneer a No-Brainer Buy Today?

Key Points

Intel and Apple agreed to a deal that would allow Intel to manufacture some of Apple's chips.

Intel's stock is pricey, but a big Apple revenue stream could justify this price tag.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

A while ago, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was left for dead by the market. The market had a good reason: Its foundry business was losing a ton of money, and its chip technology was starting to lose to competitors. However, after a series of investigations from the U.S. government and other entities like Nvidia, it's starting to look like it's coming around.

The reality is that Intel is too important to national infrastructure to fade into obscurity, and getting it back into top shape was a top priority for the U.S. government. Fortunately, investors are starting to see major signs of improvement in Intel. One of those came in the form of a new deal with one of the biggest clients any company can have: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump, Apple has agreed to a deal to design and build chips in the U.S. with Intel. That's a major development, but does it make Intel stock a buy now?

Intel has come a long way from its lows

Back on Aug. 22, 2025, the U.S. government announced an $8.9 billion investment in Intel. That kick-started a major rally in the stock, and it has risen about 440% since then. That's a solid gain so far, but after a run like that in less than a year, investors may be worried that the stock is becoming overvalued.

And they're right to be concerned.

Intel trades for 123 times forward earnings and 87 times 2027 earnings projections.

That's a lot of growth already priced into the stock, and it easily raises red flags for me. However, big deals like the one potentially coming with Apple are a huge part of that hype. Currently, nearly all of Apple's chip supply comes from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC also supplies a vast majority of the chips used in AI products, and its production capacity is being stretched thin. With Apple looking to diversify or completely change its suppliers, it opens the door for Intel into a major business opportunity. If it pans out, it could easily grow to a point that justifies Intel's current valuation.

Intel's stock was priced at a premium in anticipation of a potential major landmark deal like this, but we'll have to see what this looks like in practice, and it may be a few years before Intel can start producing Apple's chips. At the very least, it's confirmation that the Intel revival is going as planned, though I'm hesitant to recommend the stock until we see a concrete purchase agreement and know how much of Apple's business Intel will be handling. Until then, I'm comfortable sitting on the sidelines.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $393,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,627!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.