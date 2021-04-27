Markets
GOOGL

Apple and Google app stores may need regulation if changes are not made - Australian regulator

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabet's Google and Apple have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.

April 28 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.

In a digital platforms services inquiry interim report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said app developers should be allowed to provide customers with alternative payment options and data collected by Google and Apple should be kept separate from their other operations.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular