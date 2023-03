March 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O and its manufacturing partner Foxconn were among the companies behind a landmark liberalisation of labour laws in India's Karnataka this month, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

