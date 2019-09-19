Apple and Disney Could Have Merged, Bob Iger Says

If Steve Jobs hadn’t died, “we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously,” Iger wrote in his memoir.

Apple and Walt Disney would be merged if Steve Jobs were still alive, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an excerpt of his memoir published in Vanity Fair.

There certainly would have been strategic sense to the tie up. Apple recently announced Apple TV+, while Disney’s own subscription video-streaming service is on the way. “I believe that if Steve were still alive, we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously,” Iger wrote.

The stocks of Apple (ticker: AAPL) Disney (DIS) were both trading essentially flat shortly after the market opened on Thursday. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.

Iger also revealed that he learned that Jobs’ cancer had returned only 30 minutes before the announcement of Disney’s 7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar.

Apple and Disney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple’s push into streaming video content has led to a rift between the companies. Apple said on Sept. 13 that Iger would be leaving Apple’s board of directors, which he joined in 2011.

A merger between Apple and Disney would have allowed both companies to pursue what are currently crucial strategic objectives together. Disney is starting its own subscription video-streaming service, which will let it directly control how it monetizes its vast and popular catalog, while Apple is pushing into the business of creating shows in-house for its new Apple TV+ streaming service.

In other words, Disney, if not becoming a tech company, is getting techier and Apple, if not becoming a media company, is getting a little more Hollywood. Combining would have been a way for them to each pursue those goals through a best-in-class operator in media and tech. Instead, in Iger’s telling, the deal never happened and both are now pushing their businesses in new directions on their own.

