Apple And Broadcom Ordered To Pay CalTech $1.1 Bln For WiFi Patent Infringement

(RTTNews) - A California jury ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion in damages for infringing California Institute of Technology patents on Wi-Fi technology.

The jury verdict awarded CalTech $837.8 million from Apple and $270.2 million from Broadcom.

The technology companies said they plans to appeal the verdict.

Apple claimed it used common Wi-Fi chips supplied by Broadcom.

Apple argued that it was "merely an indirect downstream party" and should not be held liable for wrongdoing, as it did not develop proprietary encoding and decoding solutions.

CalTech filed the lawsuit in 2016, saying that WiFi chips made by Broadcom and used by Apple infringed its patents.

CalTech alleged that iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches, Mac computers, HomePod smart speakers, and discontinued AirPort routers were using the infringing Broadcom components.

