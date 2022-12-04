US Markets
Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

December 04, 2022 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by Juby Babu and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday.

The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.

Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters. U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a "100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, the email said.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon had never stopped advertising on Twitter.

Many companies from General Mills Inc GIS.N to luxury automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

