News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Apple And Alibaba: Unleash AI Innovation In China's Regulatory Maze

February 13, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is poised to unveil cutting-edge AI capabilities in China through a strategic alliance with Alibaba (BABA), a move crafted to navigate the country's distinctive regulatory framework.

While Apple devices overseas leverage a sophisticated blend of proprietary Apple Intelligence and OpenAI's ChatGPT, Chinese regulations compel foreign firms to collaborate with local partners when deploying advanced AI technologies. In response, Apple and Alibaba have jointly submitted their co-developed AI features to Chinese authorities—a process anticipated to extend over several months.

Earlier, Apple explored potential partnerships with local AI innovators such as DeepSeek and Baidu, but neither met the company's exacting standards. This collaboration with Alibaba not only fulfills regulatory obligations but also capitalizes on Alibaba's extensive e-commerce data to offer more personalized user experiences. The market response has been notably positive, with Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares surging by as much as 8.6% and Apple's stock registering modest gains.

This partnership arrives at a critical juncture for Apple, which saw its dominance in China wane after a 17% drop in annual shipments in 2024—a decline that enabled domestic rivals like Vivo to gain ground. By integrating Alibaba's data-driven insights into its AI offerings,

Apple aims to rejuvenate its market appeal in China, potentially spurring future iPhone sales and reestablishing its competitive edge in one of the company's most vital markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.