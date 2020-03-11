Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Others to Meet With White House Over Coronavirus

Executives from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) will meet with the White House on Wednesday to discuss how the industry can respond to the growing novel-coronavirus outbreak.

With the number of reported cases in the U.S. surging past 1,000, the Trump Administration is increasing its efforts to contain the spread of the virus. A spokesperson from the Office of Science and Technology Policy told Politico representatives from the companies will appear in person or via a teleconference to devise a coordinated response. U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios is expected to head up the meeting. It wasn't clear if officials from the White House or from other government agencies will take part in the meeting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, technology companies have been taking measures to reduce the impact on operations. Many have limited or banned travel, called off conferences and events, and urged employees to work from home. Alphabet is recommending all of its employees in North America work remotely until April 10 if their roles allow it. It's the first company to ask its entire North American workforce to stay home.

The meeting is also expected to focus on technology companies' roles in stopping the spread of misinformation on their platforms. Since the outbreak, false information and fake cures have been swirling online. Facebook announced last week it will give the World Health Organization free ad space and work with the agency to disseminate accurate and timely information. Apple is only approving coronavirus apps that come from research and government agencies. Amazon has been working to remove products that falsely claim to cure or prevent the virus and to stop price gouging on its platform.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.