It’s another extremely busy earnings week with over 1,000 companies expected to report second quarter results. But there are several “big” earnings reports that everyone will be tuning into, including two of the Magnificent 7, Amazon and Apple.

Apple, Amazon and these 3 other companies are among the most popularly held by investors. All 5 have seen big rallies in 2023. None are “cheap” by a forward P/E basis but do investors care? It seems like valuation is irrelevant in 2023.

In addition, several of these stocks have great earnings surprise track records. Will another beat provide a catalyst to push these stocks even higher?

Apple, Amazon and 3 Other Key Earnings Charts

1. Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) has an outstanding earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years. It happened in early 2023 but that didn’t stop shares of Apple from rallying throughout 2023. Apple has hit new all-time highs this year and is up 50.6%. Apple is expensive, from what it has traded at historically. It has a forward P/E of 32.6. Does its valuation keep you out of Apple?

2. Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) has put together 2 big beats in a row but has always had a hit-or-miss earnings surprise track record. Shares of Amazon have rallied big, gaining 57% year-to-date. Amazon is not cheap. It trades at 85.4x. But it has never been cheap, even after big sell-offs like last year. Is Amazon still undervalued?

3. Booking Holdings, Inc. ( BKNG ) has beat 10 quarters in a row. That’s an impressive record for a travel company during the pandemic. Shares of Booking are up 44.6% year-to-date. It’s the cheapest of these 5 companies with a forward P/E of 22. Booking is trading near its all-time highs. Will Booking break out on this report?

4. Airbnb, Inc. ( ABNB ) has beat 8 quarters in a row. If you recall, Airbnb was a pandemic IPO. It went public in late 2020. Shares of Airbnb have rallied this year, gaining 74%. Airbnb isn’t cheap either, with a forward P/E of 44.3. With travel so hot, should Airbnb be on your shortlist?

5. DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG ) is coming off a miss last quarter, but prior to that miss, it had beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares of DraftKings have soared 179% year-to-date. DraftKings doesn’t have a P/E because it’s expected to lose $1.81 per share this year but that is an improvement from its loss of $3.16 last year. Will this earnings report be a further catalyst for DraftKings’ shares?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN and BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.