Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 2, 2020 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Facebook FB and Microsoft MSFT.

Are Technology Companies Losing Their Earnings Power?

The market appears to be reevaluating its position on the big technology stocks, with the trend becoming even clearer after Thursday’s quarterly releases from Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook. The market’s reaction to the Microsoft release a few days earlier is in the same category.

Since these technology companies have been some of the best performers lately, particularly since the market’s March bottom, weakness in these stocks is weighing on the market as a whole. Related to this is the issue of market concentration, with these big technology stocks accounting for a substantial part of the market’s rebound from the Covid-driven sell-off. Let’s try to unpack some of these issues here.

The composition of the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the market, has undergone a fundamental shift in recent years. This in turn is a reflection of the changes in the broader U.S. economy, with a fast growing and extremely dynamic Technology sector seeping into every nook and cranny of the economy.

The net effect of these compositional changes is that the Technology sector is by far the biggest contributor of earnings to the S&P 500 index, handily eclipsing the Finance sector, which enjoyed the biggest earnings weightage in the index for many years.

The Technology sector (green line) is on track to bring in 28.8% of the S&P 500 index’s total earnings in 2021, with Finance accounting for 20.1% and Energy less than 2%.

Not only is the Technology sector bringing in the most money, it also enjoys the best earnings growth profile.

Please note that while Tech earnings are on track to decline -3.2% this year, the Finance sector and the broader index are expected to see 2020 earnings decline by -24.3% and -19%, respectively.

The growth outlook is even more impressive for the big Tech companies that we started this discussion with – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.

For a company the size of Apple to be increasing its earnings by +24.3% in 2021 and +9.3% in 2022 is impressive anyway you look at it. The growth figures for Amazon are in a different world altogether.

I am not making a valuation comment here, just discussing earnings. Valuation is like beauty, it is in the eyes of the beholder. That said, there can be legitimate concerns that valuation for some of these Tech stocks may have gone a bit too far, particularly following the group’s impressive run up this year. More likely, the sell off in these companies is simply profit taking, with market participants cashing in some of their profitable chips.

In other words, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with these stocks. If anything, the long-term outlook for these companies remains extremely favorable.

Tech Sector Scorecard

For the Tech sector, we now have Q3 results from 79.7% of the sector’s market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Tech companies are up +10.6% from the same period last year +5.8higher revenues, with 95.3% beating EPS estimates and 90.7% beating revenue estimates.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, total Tech sector earnings are expected to be up +8.8% from the same period last year on +6.7% higher revenues.

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard (as of Friday, October 30th)

We now have Q3 results from 320 S&P 500 members or 64% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 320 companies are down -7.2% from the same period last year on -4.3% lower revenues, with 86.6% beating EPS estimates and 77.8% beating revenue estimates.

The two sets of comparison charts below put the Q3 results from these 320 index members in a historical context, which should give us a sense how the Q3 earnings season is tracking at this stage relative to other recent periods.

Not only is the pace of declines decelerating, but also a much bigger proportion of companies are beating EPS and revenue estimates.

We have another super busy reporting docket this week, with more than 1100 companies reporting Q3 results, including 127 S&P 500 members.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the index are expected to be down -10.5% on -2.8% lower revenues. The key factor from the market’s standpoint is how estimates for 2020 Q4 evolve as companies report their Q3 results.

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Will Rising Infections Derail Improving Earnings

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.