Apple, Altria, and Facebook Are Rising as the Dow Inches Down

Spooked. Stocks were lower on Thursday morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all down by 0.2%. Investors are taking a breather after Wednesday’s record close, fueled by concern that China may not be willing to strike a deal on some key trade issues.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Altria Group (MO) was up 1.6% to $46.71 after reporting higher earnings than expected and recording a $4.5 billion write-down for its investment in Juul Labs.

Apple (AAPL) rose 1.5% to $247 after turning in strong quarterly earnings and financial forecasts.

Facebook (FB) gained 3.9% to $195.62 as investors welcomed its third- quarter results.

Lyft (LYFT) rose 4% to $45.87. Its quarterly results were better than expected and management increased its financial forecasts.

Starbucks (SBUX) gained 2.7% to $86.45 despite issuing mixed quarterly results.

