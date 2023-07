July 24 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with the year before, Bloomberg News said on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

