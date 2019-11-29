Apple Aims To Hit Sales Of 90 Mln Airpod Units By 2020: Reports

(RTTNews) - Apple is on track to sell more than 65 million AirPods units in 2019, while sales of the popular wireless earbuds could potentially touch 90 million units in 2020, according to reports citing Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

In October, Apple unveiled AirPods Pro, a high-end version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that has a new design and features active noise cancellation. The latest addition to the AirPods family is also sweat and water resistant.

According to Ives, the AirPods Pro would be a "clear star" of Black Friday and the holiday season.

However, the analyst reportedly added that the surge in consumer demand for the new product could also lead to potential shortages heading into the Christmas period.

The new version earphones are priced at $249. AirPods, which was first unveiled by Apple in 2016, currently start at $159. The AirPods are the world's best selling wireless earbuds.

In the most recent fourth quarter, revenue at Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories segment surged more than 54 percent from the year-ago period to $6.52 billion.

The segment, which includes the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, has emerged as a key growth driver for Apple even as the tech giant's revenue from IPhones dropped.

Apple is ramping up production of the AirPods Pro to meet the overwhelming demand, according to reports.

The company is said to have sent a memo to manufacturers of its AirPods and the Airpods Pro, asking them to increase production of the wireless earphones.

Apple has reportedly asked China-based Luxshare-ICT to double production of the AirPods Pro at its Chinese facilities to 2 million units per month.

The tech giant has also asked Luxshare and another manufacturer called GoerTek to boost production of the lower-cost AirPods at their Vietnam-based factories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.