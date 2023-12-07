Apple aims to build more than 50 mln iPhones annually in India - WSJ

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O and its suppliers aim to build more than 50 million iPhones in India each year, within the next two-to-three years, with additional tens of millions of units planned thereafter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing people involved.

