Apple aiming for revamped Siri with more in-house AI in 2026, Bloomberg says

16:00 EST Apple (AAPL) aiming for revamped Siri with more in-house AI in 2026, Bloomberg says

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.