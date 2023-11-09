Apple Agrees To Pay $25 Mln To Settle Employment Discrimination Allegations

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that the company illegally discriminated in hiring and recruitment against U.S. citizens and certain non-U.S. citizens whose permission to live in and work in the United States does not expire, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement resolves the department's determination that Apple violated the Immigration and Nationality act or INA's anti-discrimination requirements during Apple's recruitment for positions falling under the permanent labor certification program or PERM.

The PERM program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It allows employers to sponsor workers for lawful permanent resident status in the United States after completing recruitment and meeting other program requirements. Any U.S. employer that utilizes the PERM program cannot illegally discriminate in hiring or recruitment based on citizenship or immigration status.

The U.S. department's investigation, which started in February 2019, found that Apple did not advertise positions Apple sought to fill through the PERM program on its external job website, even though its standard practice was to post other job positions on this website. It also required all PERM position applicants to mail paper applications, even though the company permitted electronic applications for other positions.

In some instances, Apple did not consider certain applications for PERM positions from Apple employees if those applications were submitted electronically, as opposed to paper applications submitted through the mail. These less effective recruitment procedures nearly always resulted in few or no applications to PERM positions from applicants whose permission to work does not expire.

As per the $25 million settlement, Apple is required to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and establish an $18.25 million back pay fund for eligible discrimination victims. The agreement also requires Apple to ensure that its recruitment for PERM positions more closely matches its standard recruitment practices.

