US Markets
AAPL

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

November 04, 2022 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp 4938.TW has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Zhengzhou, a key iPhone manufacturing hub in China, was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown by local authorities.

Apple and Pegatron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter