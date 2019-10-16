Apple Adds Noise Cancelling to New Beats Solo Pro Headphones

Apple AAPL brand Beats recently unveiled the Solo Pro wireless headphones, which will be available from Oct 30. Successor to the wireless Solo3, the $299.95 priced on-ear pair comes with new Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) switch for full immersive sound.



The company has also introduced Transparency listening mode that will help users to stay aware of the surroundings to negate isolation due to noise cancellation.



Solo Pro Features



The side arms of the Solo Pro are made of anodized aluminum for increased sturdiness, with 70% more surface area and 35% greater volume that offer more padding.



Additionally, Solo Pro microphones are optimized for Siri use. The W1 and H1 chips are designed for quicker wireless syncing to iOS products, along with new audio sharing feature found in Apple’s AirPods.



The collapsible headphones come with folding device auto on/off feature in 6 color choices — black, ivory, grey, dark blue, light blue and red.



Moreover, Solo Pro offers 22 hours of listening time in ANC or Transparency mode and up to 40 hours of battery life in extended power mode, which is a boon for frequent travelers. Also, Fast Fuel feature provides three hours of playback with 10 minutes charge in low battery scenario.



However, lack of included headphone cable will disallow travelers from connecting to any entertainment devices on-the-go, which will require optional purchase of accessory.



Further, Apple has also made the latest release resistant to sweat and splashes with integrated on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice capability, which is expected to become a hit among gym goers.

Competition Intensifies in Wireless Headphone Market



Apple has been facing strong competition from incumbents like Sony SNE, Bose and Sennheiser in the wireless headphones market, which is expected to generate $34 billion revenues by 2024, per a Market Research report.



Solo Pro's noise cancelling feature competes with similar devices from competitors like Bose’s Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones and Sony’s WH-1000XM3. Moreover, the newly launched Sennheiser Momentum 3 has the same auto on/off feature as Beat’s Solo Pro.



However, endorsements by famous celebrity artists/musicians like Dre and Pharrell Williams are expected to boost popularity of the product amid intensifying competition.



