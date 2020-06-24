US Markets
Apple acquires startup aimed at managing corporate Macs, iPads

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Apple Inc has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple's Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.

The move is a push by Apple into the mobile device management industry, a category of business software dominated by players such as Microsoft Corp and VMware Inc . Fleetsmith announced the deal in a blog post. Apple confirmed the acquisition, but the companies did not disclose a price. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco) ((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;)) Keywords: APPLE FLEETSMITH/ (URGENT)

