Apple Acquires Device Management Startup Fleetsmith

(RTTNews) - Apple has acquired Fleetsmith, a startup specializing in Apple device management solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to join Apple.... We look forward to continuing to deliver Fleetsmith to existing and new customers," Fleetsmith said in a blog post.

Fleetsmith helps with device setup and security patching for Apple devices including Macs and iPhones that are used in enterprise settings.

Fleetsmith's tools help businesses automatically set up Apple devices for new employees and manage fleet-wide issues in a single place.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.