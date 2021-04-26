Apple Accelerates US Investments; To Add 20,000 New Jobs In U.S. Over Next Five Years

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Monday that it has accelerated its US investments, with plans to make new contributions of more than $430 billion.

Apple is now raising its level of commitment by 20 percent over the next five years. It includes tens of billions of dollars for next-generation silicon development and 5G innovation across nine US states.

Apple said it is on track to meet its 2018 goal of creating 20,000 new jobs in the US by 2023. The company is setting a target of creating 20,000 additional jobs in states across the country over the next five years.

The company noted that it is carbon neutral for all of its operations in the US and around the world, and last year committed to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its entire supply chain and products by 2030.

