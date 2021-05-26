Apple (AAPL) Updates iOS, watchOS, tvOS, MacOS Big Sur & More

Apple AAPL recently released new software updates for its operating systems, including iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6, which mostly include bug and security fixes.



Now available to download for iPhone 6s and later, iOS 14.6 brings with it the new podcast subscription support, Apple Card Family, and lays the groundwork for the new Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features.



Additionally, watchOS 7.5 is being rolled out to Apple Watch Series 3 and later models. The latest update brings Apple Watch’s ECG feature to Peru and Malaysia, besides support for irregular heart rhythm. The ECG feature for the Apple Watch is already live in India.



Moreover, macOS Big Sur 11.4 and iPadOS 14.6 add support for podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family.



The company has also fixed an issue with the Apple Watch not unlocking an iPhone correctly, problems with reminders as blank lines, call blocking extensions not appearing in settings, reduced iPhone performance during startup, and Bluetooth issues during calls among others.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

iOS 14.6 Brings in Podcast Subscription Services

Apple’s iOS 14.6 update launches its new podcast subscription service. Apple Podcasts allows people to subscribe in-app for ad-free, early access, and bonus content. The service is live in 170 countries and regions.



Podcasts users can now subscribe to content in the app for extra perks like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access. Apple is also improving the Podcasts app with the ability to mark all episodes as played, recover old episodes and remove downloads.



As of the end of second quarter fiscal 2021, Apple has more than 660 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, up 40 million sequentially and 145 million year over year driven by the App Store, Cloud Services, Music, video, advertising and payment Services.



The addition of podcast subscription services is expected to aid top-line growth and improve competitiveness with the likes of Spotify SPOT. Additionally, Apple’s endeavor to broaden its ecosystem through partnerships with Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL is a positive for the Services segment.



Besides, the addition of Apple Card Family feature in iOS 14.6 enables families to start a Family Sharing group. This will allow two people to share a single Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending, and build credit together. Moreover, Parents can share their Apple Card with their children with optional spending limits and controls. This feature is currently only available in the United States.



iOS 14.6 also fixes bugs and improves security. The update allows users to unlock their iPhones with Voice Control. It also includes the Lost Mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories.

TvOS14 Updates for Apple TV

Lastly, the tvOS 14.6 update is live on the Apple TV streaming box. Although a minor update, tvOS 14.6 technically enables the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K models to support Apple Music with Lossless quality.



Set for launch in June, Spatial Audio will offer an immersive audio experience, while Lossless Audio will provide higher-quality songs that sound exactly like they do when artists record them in the studio.

Apple Confirms WWDC 2021 Schedule

The rollout of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 comes days ahead of Apple’s big WWDC developer conference, which kicks off on Jun 7.



After announcing virtual WWDC 2021 in March, Apple recently unveiled the full schedule for the event, which will include a keynote address, Platforms State of the Union, engineering sessions, 1-on-1 labs, and more.



Additionally, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has announced a new Pavilions initiative for WWDC 2021. Pavilions will provide an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic, which will be accessible exclusively the Apple Developer application. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Moreover, Apple will host Digital Lounges for WWDC 2021. These Lounges will offer text-based question and answer sessions, as well as special activities related to developer tool.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.