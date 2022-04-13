Apple (AAPL), Tom Hanks' Playtone Ink Multi-Year Content Deal

Apple AAPL is leaving no stone unturned to expand its content portfolio. The iPhone-maker recently inked a multi-year exclusive deal with Playtone, headed by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.



Per Deadline, cited by 9TO5 Mac, Playtone will develop series, documentaries and unscripted projects for Apple TV+.



Tom-Hanks-starrers Greyhound and Finch were streamed on Apple TV+ after Apple acquired the rights of Greyhound from Sony Pictures and Finch from Universal. Reportedly, Apple and Playtone are working on a sequel of Greyhound.



Apple and Tom Hanks also recently completed the production of the WWII series, Masters of the Air.



The addition of prominent content creators like Hanks definitely boosts Apple’s prospects in the increasingly competitive streaming market currently dominated by Netflix NFLX, and increasing offerings from streaming services from Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple TV+ is gaining recognition, with Ted Lasso winning multiple Emmy Awards and, most recently, CODA winning three Academy Awards. Apple’s TV+ Academy Award win over primary streaming competitor Netflix’s The Power of the Dog has boosted Apple TV+’s position in the streaming industry as a serious competitor.



Apple has been trying to expand its footprint in different genres to attract viewers. Apple TV+ recently gained the rights to stream weekly Major League Baseball (“MLB”) games, including two Friday night games.



The announcement of the Apple-MLB deal marks Apple’s entry into the lucrative live sports market currently dominated by the likes of Disney (through ESPN and Fox Sports), NBC and CBS. Streaming service providers like Apple and Amazon are new entrants in this market space.



Amazon, however, is well ahead of Apple in this scenario. In 2021, the National Football League announced a new series of long-term TV deals, including a contract with Amazon, under which the latter's streaming service, Prime Video, became the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday Night Football, beginning with the 2022 season.



Apple recently announced the launch of a new premium documentary series called Prehistoric Planet. The documentary will feature an original score by multiple Academy Award winner, Hans Zimmer, and will be narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough.



Apple TV+ is offered at a lower price than its competitors in the United States, which, along with great content, is expected to aid the company in attracting subscribers in the long haul.



However, Netflix has been spending aggressively to build its original content portfolio and maintain its leading position in the streaming industry. Netflix’s diversified content portfolio, attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, is a key catalyst.



Disney has an impressive lineup of big-budget movies slated to be released over the next 12 months, a number of which will stream on Disney+ simultaneously with their theatrical releases.



Disney is also expanding into international markets. Disney+, as of Jan 1, 2022, had 129.8 million paid subscribers compared with 94.9 million as of Jan 2, 2021. Excluding Disney+ Hotstar, Disney added 5.1 million paid subscribers, primarily driven by growth in its Asia Pacific and European markets. Disney+’s launch in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong helped drive user base growth.

Apple Outperforms Streaming Competitors

In the year-to-date period, Apple’s shares are down 5.6% compared with Amazon’s decline of 9.8%, Disney’s 15.6% and Netflix’s 42.9%.



Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, Mac, Wearables and an expanding App Store ecosystem.



However, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) did not provide revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nevertheless, Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second-quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.