Apple (AAPL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Apple (AAPL) was down 1.2% at $208.62. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have appreciated by 7.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.36%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Apple will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.53 billion, indicating a 3.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.1 per share and revenue of $404.05 billion, which would represent changes of +5.19% and +3.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Apple. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Apple is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.92.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.