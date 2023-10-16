Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $178.72, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products's stock has climbed by 2.19% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Apple in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 7.75% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $88.87 billion, indicating a 1.42% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. As of now, Apple holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.46.

We can also see that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Mini computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

