Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $192.46, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.11 billion, down 2.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $384.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1.96% and -2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.18, which means Apple is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

