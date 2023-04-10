Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $162.03, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 10.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.39 billion, down 4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $390.02 billion, which would represent changes of -0.98% and -1.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.97, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

