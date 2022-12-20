Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $132.30, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 10.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.22 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago period.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $404.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.31% and +2.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% lower. Apple currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Apple currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.94, which means Apple is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

