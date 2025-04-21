Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $193.16, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 9.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apple in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.58%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $93.56 billion, indicating a 3.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $403.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.37% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Apple currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Apple is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.79.

It's also important to note that AAPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.