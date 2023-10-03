Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $172.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 7.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.87 billion, down 1.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.42.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.