Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $174.56, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 18.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Apple will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.29 billion, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.78 per share and revenue of $385.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.03% and +5.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Apple is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.56.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.42 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

