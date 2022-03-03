Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $166.23, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 5.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Apple is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94.23 billion, up 5.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $396.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.8% and +8.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Apple currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

Also, we should mention that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

