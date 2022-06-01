Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $148.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 6.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Apple will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.44 billion, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $394.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +7.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.14, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.