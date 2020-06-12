Apple (AAPL) States WWDC 2020 Lineup, to Hold Special Keynote

Apple AAPL recently announced the detailed lineup for the all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC 2020) that will take place between Jun 22 and Jun 26 owing to the pandemic that has disrupted the traditional way of conducting the conference.



On Jun 22, the keynote address will be streamed live from Apple Park. Following the special keynote address, Apple will hold its annual Platforms State of the Union address, which is designed to provide developers with a deeper look into the newest updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.



Apple’s Focus on Developer Community in WWDC 2020



The global community of more than 23 million Apple developers will be able to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers.



On Jun 16, Apple will celebrate student developers from all over the world with the announcement of finalists in the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for students of all ages to showcase their love for coding by creating their own Swift playground.

In order to connect the company with the developer community, over 1,000 Apple engineers will be answering questions and engaging in technical discussions on Jun 18.



Starting Jun 23, Apple will post videos of over 100 technical and design-focused sessions headed by Apple engineers. Moreover, the five-day virtual event will also cover a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.



Apple has virtualized its Developer Labs for this year’s events. Developers will be able to request an appointment with engineers who helped build the technical advancements the developer wants to implement in their own apps.



Apple Planning to Refresh iMac



Apple could use this year’s WWDC to reveal ARM-based Macs. Apple is rumored to ditch Intel INTC chips over the ARM-based processors for its Mac computers soon. Markedly, as Arm-based architecture differs from Intel, Apple’s timely announcement will help third-party software developers get their apps ready before new Mac computers rollout in 2021. (Read More: Apple Speculated to Announce Arm-Based Macs at WWDC)



Per 9TO5 Mac, Apple is also planning to revamp iMac’s external design, which is expected to feature slender bezels, similar in appearance to Apple Pro Display XDR.



The new, redefined iMac is expected to carry SSDs instead of hard drives. The device will be supported by Apple T2 coprocessor for the first time and is likely to feature new Navi GPUs from AMD.



Moreover, Apple is set to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States (on Jun 15) and Canada (on Jun 18), per Bloomberg. Notably, Apple allowed Mac trade-ins on its website but never accepted Mac trade-ins at its retail store locations previously.



However, Apple faces significant competition from Lenovo, HP HPQ and Dell Technologies DELL in the PC space in terms of market share. Notably, in coronavirus-hit first-quarter 2020, the company registered its steepest decline in shipments, which fell 20.7% year on year, per IDC Report. (Read More: PC Shipments Slide in Q1 as Coronavirus Disrupts Supply Chain)



Dell was the only PC vendor that reported shipment improvement in the quarter. While its shipments inched up 1.1%, HP, Acer and Lenovo reported a decline of 13.8%, 9.9% and 4.3%, respectively.



Further, Apple reported lower Mac sales in second-quarter fiscal 2020, which totaled $5.35 billion, down 2.9% year over year, accounting for 9.2% of total sales. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects Mac sales to improve in third-quarter fiscal 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Based on the aforementioned initiatives, we believe, Apple’s focus on its developer community and on bringing new features to Mac, will have a positive impact on its overall growth and innovation in the post-coronavirus era.



