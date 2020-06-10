Apple (AAPL) Speculated to Announce Arm-Based Macs at WWDC

Apple AAPL has long been speculated to shift from Intel INTC–based chips to its own designed processors for Mac computers.



Per Bloomberg, the iPhone-maker is now expected to announce the shift, codenamed Kalamata, at its first-ever virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to be held in the week ending Jun 22.



Markedly, as Arm-based architecture differs from Intel, Apple’s timely announcement will help third-party software developers get their apps ready before new Mac computers roll out in 2021.



Apple will use the technology it licenses from Arm, a subsidiary of Japan’s SoftBank Group. Notably, the same technology is used in Apple’s own designed iPhone and iPad chips. Other notable PC-makers like Microsoft, Lenovo and Samsung also launched notebooks supported by Arm-based chips.



Apple’s transition from Intel to Arm-based architecture is primarily driven by the speed factor. In internal tests, Arm-based Macs reportedly did better over Intel-based versions in terms of handling graphics and AI-propelled apps. Arm-based chips are also power efficient, expected to aid Apple to develop slimmer and lighter Mac laptops in the long haul.



Apple Planning to Refresh iMac



Per 9TO5 Mac, Apple is planning to revamp iMac’s external design, which is expected to feature slender bezels, much similar in appearance to Apple Pro Display XDR.



The new, redefined iMac is also expected to carry SSDs instead of hard drives. The device will be supported by Apple T2 coprocessor for the first time and is likely to feature new Navi GPUs from AMD.



Moreover, Apple is set to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States (on Jun 15) and Canada (on Jun 18), per Bloomberg. Notably, Apple allowed Mac trade-ins on its website but never accepted Mac trade-ins in its retail store locations previously.



Importantly, Apple is offering Apple Card customers the option to buy Macs and Mac XDR Display monitor with 12 monthly interest-free payments. (Read More: Apple Prepping Monthly Payment Plans for Apple Card)



Initiatives to Strengthen Sales, Competitive Edge



Apple undoubtedly lags Lenovo, HP HPQ and Dell Technologies DELL in the PC space in terms of market share. Notably, in coronavirus-hit first-quarter 2020, the company registered its steepest decline in shipments, which fell 20.7% year on year, per IDC data. (Read More: PC Shipments Slide in Q1 as Coronavirus Disrupts Supply Chain)



Dell was the only PC vendor reporting shipment improvement in the quarter. While its shipment inched up 1.1%, HP, Acer and Lenovo reported a shipment decline of 13.8%, 9.9% and 4.3%, respectively.



Further, Apple reported lower Mac sales in second-quarter fiscal 2020, which totalled $5.35 billion, down 2.9% year over year, accounting for 9.2% of total sales. However, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects Mac sales to improve in third-quarter fiscal 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Based on the aforementioned initiatives, we believe, Apple is finally focusing on bringing new features to Mac, a product line that suffered lack of innovation compared to iPhone and iPad for a long period of time.





