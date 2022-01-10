Apple (AAPL) Rumored to Launch New iPhone SE in Upcoming Event

Apple AAPL is rumored to launch a new iPhone SE in an upcoming virtual event probably to be held in March or April, per a latest article by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman. Apple last launched an iPhone SE in April 2020.



The rumored iPhone SE is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone, which will help in the expansion of iPhone’s installed base. Apple has been benefiting from strong demand for its 5G-supported iPhone 12 and latest 13 devices.



According to latest Strategy Analytics data cited by 9TO5 Mac, Apple is dominating the 5G smartphone space in terms of global 5G shipment share, thanks to strong demand for iPhone 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is now speculated to add a 48-mega-pixel lens for its upcoming iPhone in 2022 and periscope lens in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Apple is now expected to manufacture 259 million iPhones in 2022, up 9% year over year, per estimates by Mizuho Securities analyst Yasuo Nakane.

5G-Supported iPhone SE & Folding iPhone to Expand Portfolio

Apple’s affordable 5G-supported iPhone SE is expected to feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display with the iPhone-8-like design, per analysts like Japanese Apple blog Macotakara, Ming-Chi Kuo and DSCC’s Ross Young, cited by 9TO5Mac.



The rumored iPhone SE is not expected to feature any significant design changes. It is expected to be powered by A15 Bionic, an upgrade from the current iPhone SE’s A13.



In terms of storage, Apple will most likely follow the iPhone 13 pattern, with starting capacity at 128 GB instead of 64 GB for the upcoming iPhone SE.



Apple is reportedly testing multiple folding iPhones, according to Dylan’s latest Tweet, cited by 9TO5Mac. However, Apple might take some time, at least not before 2023, per Ming-Chi Kuo, to launch a foldable iPhone.



Kuo expects Apple to sell up to 20 million units of its foldable iPhone, with Samsung being the exclusive supplier of foldable OLED displays for the new iPhone model.

Apple’s Prospects Remain Bright

Apple shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer- Mini Computers industry and its peers Lenovo LNVGY and 3D Systems DDD in the past year. However, Apple has been underperforming against HP HPQ.



While Apple has returned 33.5% in the past year, Lenovo and HP shares gained 20.9% and 49.9%, respectively. 3D Systems’ stock dropped 28.1% in the past year.



Apple’s 2022 prospects remain strong, thanks to a continuous iPhone upgrade cycle and strong growth of the Services business.



Apple currently has more than 745 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The App Store continues to draw the attention of prominent developers from around the world, helping the company offer appealing new apps that drive App Store traffic.



Apple’s augmented-reality headset is the most anticipated product in 2022. The iPhone-maker is now rumored to launch its first AR headset in the second half of 2022.

