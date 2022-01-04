Apple (AAPL) Rumored to Develop Cheaper Mac External Displays

Apple’s AAPL is now rumored to develop a new external display, which will be launched in 2022, at half the price of its existing Pro Display XDR, per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, cited by 9TO5Mac.



Mark Gurman claimed that Apple might be able to reduce its cost of production on the new external monitor by reducing its size and the maximum brightness of the display.



In case the rumor is true, it might come as welcome news for Apple consumers since the Pro Display XDR comes at a whopping price of $4,999.

New Launches Aid Robust Growth

In the last reported quarter, Apple reported revenues of $83.4 billion, up 29% year over year.



In 2021, the company launched some of its most powerful products, setting up a new performance standard for customers.



In 2021, Apple launched the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, powered by its M1 chip. It also features a new Liquid Retina XDR Display, 5G connectivity and Thunderbolt expansion.



In September 2021, Apple also introduced iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, expanding its iPhone portfolio. Apart from introducing a new wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS), the phones also boast a super-fast performance and enhanced power efficiency with A15 bionic chip and a longer battery life and a brighter Super Retina XDR display.



In October 2021, Apple launched its new computer chips — M1 Pro and M1 Max



In M1 Pro, Apple scaled up its M1’s transformational architecture, with power efficiency. M1 Max took up the same capabilities a notch higher.



The CPUs deliver up to 70% faster performance than M1.



In line with these launches, Apple unveiled its completely reimagined MacBook Pro, powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max. The new MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR Display and a wide range of ports for enhanced connectivity, among other features.



Earlier in 2021, Apple launched its more compact iMac, just 11.5 mm thin, enabled by the M1 chip.



Per a Bloomberg report released in May 2021, Apple has been eying to expand its Mac lineup. It was stated that Apple is preparing to release several Mac desktops and laptops with faster processors, improved connectivity to external devices and all new designs.



It further mentioned that the company is also working on an all-new Mac Pro with 40 cores that could be launched in the first half of 2022. A 20-core chip is also in the works and GPU options will include 44 or 128 cores.



In fourth-quarter 2021, iPhone revenues surged 47% year over year, reaching $38.87 million.



Mac and Services revenues reached $9.18 million and $18.28 million, up 1.62% and 25.6% year over year, respectively.

Apple’s Share Price Continues to Soar

Apple briefly crossed $3 trillion milestone in intraday trading on Jan 3.



The stock has underperformed its Computer-Mini-Computer industry peers 3D Systems DDD and HP HPQ, while outperforming Lenovo LNVGY on a year-to-date basis.



Shares of Apple, currently carrying a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy), have appreciated 37.2% in the trailing 12-year period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In contrast, Lenovo, HP and 3D Systems’ shares have returned 18.7%, 56.3% and 105.8%, respectively, in the trailing 12-year period.

