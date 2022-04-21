Apple (AAPL) Rolls Out Child Safety Features in UK iPhones

Apple AAPL has launched child-safety features, which use AI technology to scan messages to and fro children, in iPhones in Britain, specifically for content with nudity.



The company has dubbed the feature “communication safety in Messages,” which allows parents to turn on warning features in their children’s iPhones below the age of 13. The features will warn children when a message contains nude images and blur the same for them. These features would still be enabled if another child sends nude images and would be provided with an option to message grownups regarding the issue.



The feature has been previously launched in US iPhones for protecting children against sexual abuse. However, per The Guardian, this would open doors to mass surveillance, would be vulnerable to exploitation, and the privacy of individual citizens would be at risk. Even though the features are rolled out to protect children from sexual abuse, there might be pressure to expand the scope of surveillance, deemed to be highly unethical.



Tech giants are under constant scrutiny from governments and users regarding privacy and data protection matters. Social-media giant Meta Platforms FB, has also recently faced the brunt of data privacy and child abuse concerns in their platform.



In March, Meta introduced Family Center for parents to control what their teenage children experience across Meta technologies, especially in social media and VR. The initiative by Meta to control and protect children’s privacy comes following an uproar caused by a whistle-blower leaking internal documents. The document stated that the company knew that certain teenage girls were having issues on Instagram regarding posting pictures, particularly body images.



Due to privacy and safety concerns, Apple has dropped several controversial features and upgraded the mode of surveillance before launching the latest feature in the U.K. Scanning for nude images is carried out on iPhones, maintaining end-to-end encryption. This means that Apple would not get access to any messages, reducing privacy risks for Apple users.

Apple Upgrades: The Key to Beat Rising Competition

Apple’s recent upgrades and new features across its various platforms are expected to attract customers to its various products and services, driving the company’s revenues.



The company is anticipated to bring even more upgrades, as Apple recently announced that it would host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from Jun 6 through Jun 10.



During WWDC, Apple exhibits the company’s latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The recently released beta version of iOS 15.5 may be the final update before the release of iOS 16 at WWDC in June.



Apple is expected to update the iOS and watchOS with new health tracking features after the company expanded its Fitness + program by introducing a postpartum fitness program.



Apple Watch’s new upgrade in the Fitness + program will help the company fend off competition from the likes of Garmin GRMN.



Garmin has benefited from the growing fitness business amid the pandemic with its different smartwatches to suit diverse needs like outdoor hikers, swimmers and other health enthusiasts.



Per 9to5Mac, Apple is far from announcing any update for its mixed-reality headset. However, the beta version of iOS 16, codenamed Sydney, is expected to be filled with updates for the headset and its probable interaction with the iPhone.

