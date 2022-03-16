Apple (AAPL) Releases watchOS 8.5, Leads Smartwatch Market

Apple AAPL recently released watchOS 8.5 to all Apple Watch users, starting with Series 3 models. The latest update adds 37 new emojis and offers a new, non-binary Siri voice for American users.



Apple Watch’s expanding features are helping it maintain market share. Apple continued its smartwatch dominance in 2021, per a latest report by Counterpoint Research. Apple Watch maintained its #1 position with more than 30% market share.



Overall, per Counterpoint data, global smartwatch market shipments recorded 24% year-over-year growth in 2021.

New Features Driving Competitive Prowess

Apple Watch users can now authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions, a feature provided by the latest watchOS 8.5 update.



Apple is offering updates to irregular rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. This feature is available in the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, South Africa and many other regions.



The addition of healthcare features has been a game-changer for Apple Watch. The Series 7 model offers Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notification, and fall detection.



Touted as the most durable Apple Watch ever built, the Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have IP6X certification for resistance to dust, maintains a WR50 water resistance rating and features the strongest front crystal ever (50% thicker compared to Apple Watch Series 6).



Apple Watch Series 7 has roughly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch Series 6, along with thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40% smaller than those on Series 6.



The Always-On Retina display offers a brighter view and is 70% brighter indoors when a user’s wrist is down. The device offers all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33% faster charging compared to the Apple Watch Series 6.



Apple Fitness+, which is fully based on Apple Watch, introduced guided Meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere and anytime, and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type.



These features are helping Apple maintain its share in an increasingly competitive market. Per Counterpoint data, Samsung trails Apple with 10.2% market share. Apple is also facing competition from Garmin GRMN and Alphabet GOOGL owned Fitbit.



In 2021, while Garmin’s market share improved to 4.8% from 4.3% in 2020, Alphabet’s Fitbit’s market share declined from 5.7% in 2020 to 3.8% last year.



Markedly, Apple Watch’s adoption rate continues to grow rapidly. More than two-thirds of the customers who purchased Apple Watch during first-quarter fiscal 2022 were first-time customers.



Apple reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 Wearables, Home and Accessories sales of $14.70 billion, which was up 13.3% year over year and accounted for 11.9% of total sales.

What Awaits Apple Shares in 2022?

Apple shares are down 12.6% year-to-date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 20.8%. The iPhone-maker currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Apple is benefiting from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business amid significant supply-chain constraints.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been steady at $1.43 per share over the past 30 days.



