Apple (AAPL) Previews New Emojis for iOS on World Emoji Day

Apple AAPL is previewing a selection of new emojis to celebrate World Emoji Day on Jul 17. Unicode Consortium, an organization responsible for developing and maintaining software internationalization standards and data, approved these 117 emojis as part of the Emoji 13.0 release.



Apple is expected to drop these 117 emojis for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch after the first stable release of iOS 14 this winter. For years, macOS has offered a way to search for emoji in Messages and across the operating system via a keyboard shortcut. The iOS 14 update will finally let users search for emoji right from the emoji keyboard.



Some of these include smiling face with tear, person feeding baby, disguised face, pinched fingers, people hugging, anatomical hearts and lungs, among others.

Emoji Offerings for iOS14



The new emoji addition includes more gender-inclusive options (even Santa Claus), new animals like a black cat, polar bear, and seal, more food and drink emojis like bubble tea, fondue, and tamale, anatomical body parts, parents feeding a baby, disguised face, smiling face with tear, the transgender flag and symbol, new tools, a boomerang, insects, and even ninjas.



Additionally, the iPhone maker has relooked its emojis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has come up with an emoji showing a face with a medical mask.



Moreover, the update also features 55 gender and skin-tone variants, along with new gender-inclusive emojis that can be used as an alternative to gendered versions such as a person with a veil and a person with a tuxedo.



Meanwhile, with new Memoji, users will have new ways to express themselves like new hairstyles. There are 11 new hairstyles, including man bun, top knot, simple side part, waves, and enhancements. One can customize Memoji with new face coverings, including the color to match one’s Memoji look.



Users can show off their style, hobby or profession with 19 new headwear styles, including a durag, tichel, cyclist helmet, nurse cap, or swim cap. Three new Memoji stickers let users send fist bump, blush, or even a hug to friends.



Other new feature additions to iOS 14 beta include a new home screen with the App Library, new Widgets on the Today view and home screen, a new Siri interface, picture-in-picture where a user can watch a video even after pressing the Home button, App Clips, iMessage features such as the new search field for emojis with Memoji updates, and others. (Read more: Apple Reveals iOS 14 for iPhones With Widgets, App Library)



