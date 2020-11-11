Apple (AAPL) Powers New Mac Products With its First M1 Chip

Apple AAPL recently held a product launch event named One More Thing where the company announced its first in-house chipsets for its Mac devices, the M1.



Markedly, on Jun 22, the iPhone maker had announced its plans to switch from Intel INTC CPUs in Macs to its custom silicon-based ones called Apple silicon on the ARM architecture at the first-ever virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. (Read more: Apple Ditches Intel Chips, Updates WatchOS, iPadOS)



Moreover, Apple launched its latest Mac offerings right ahead of the holiday season including a new MacBook Air laptop, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop and Mac Mini desktop computer, all powered by the M1 chip.

Arm-based M1 Chips Promise Longest Battery Life Ever in Mac

Enabled with a battery life of up to two times longer than previous-generation Macs, Apple stated that M1 chips deliver up to 3.5 times faster CPU performance, up to 6 times faster GPU performance, and up to 15 times faster machine learning.



Built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology, M1 is packed with 16 billion transistors, a substantial increase from the 11.8 billion used in the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic.



The M1 chip brings the Apple Neural Engine to the Mac, accelerating Machine learning (ML) tasks. The Neural Engine in M1 comes with Apple’s most advanced 16-core architecture capable of 11 trillion operations per second and enables up to 15 times faster machine learning performance.



Markedly, the chipset features an 8-core CPU consisting of four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Apple claimed that these are the world’s fastest CPU cores in low-power silicon, allowing photographers to edit high-resolution photos with lightning speed and developers to build apps nearly three times faster than before.

Expanding Mac Lineup to Strengthen Sales, Offer Competitive Edge

The new Macbook Air comes with a 13.3 display, SSD support up to 2TB, Touch ID, Wifi 6, Thunderbolt and USB 4. This entry-level laptop claims it is faster than 98% of PC laptops and promises up to 15 hours of battery life while browsing the web, or 18 hours while watching videos.



Unlike the Macbook Air, the new Macbook Pro will manage 17 hours of web browsing battery life or 20 hours of video playback, which is the longest battery life in a Mac laptop.



Additionally, the new Mac mini (Apple’s lower-end, entry-level desktop), the first since 2018, is claimed to be up to 60% more energy-efficient, thanks to the M1 chip. The machine can support up to two external displays as well as a 6K display, with DisplayPort options including Thunderbolt and USB 4, options for up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of solid-state storage.



All three computers are available to order now and will start shipping next week. The MacBook Air starts at $999, the MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and the Mac Mini starts at $699.



Although, the iPhone-maker is currently not a major market share gainer in the personal computing devices market, Apple’s focus on expanding its Mac offerings is expected to boost its competitive prowess.



Markedly, lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus have been stoking demand for PCs. PC sales were up 14.6% year over year to 81.3 million units during the September-end quarter. This year-over-year increase also came in higher than the previous quarter’s growth rate of 11.2%, per IDC Data. (Read more: PC Sales Continue Benefiting From COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand)



Though Apple’s personal computing devices market share increased 1.5% year over year to 8.5% in third-quarter 2020, it lags Lenovo, HP HPQ and Dell DELL, which have market share of 23.7%, 23% and 14.8%, respectively.



Nonetheless, in the third quarter, Mac sales of $9.03 billion increased 29.2% from the year-ago quarter and accounted for 14% of total sales. The year-over-year growth was driven by strong adoption of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and solid demand in the back-to-school season.



Additionally, Apple made available a Developer Transition Kit for app makers to get better understanding on Apple silicon before a consumer release, and has implemented new virtualization and emulation software to ensure that ARM Macs can run Intel-based apps.



Moreover, Apple is expected to release a new version of Rosetta — the program that helped make the transition from Power PC. With macOS Big Sur, Apple updated its own applications to support the new Apple chips natively, including Final Cut Pro. Rosetta 2 in Big Sur will automatically and transparently translate existing apps for compatibility.



Meanwhile, Big Sur, the latest version of the MacOS operating system, will release on Nov 12 as a free update for current Mac owners.



Based on the aforementioned initiatives, we believe, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s focus on bringing new features to Mac will have a positive impact on its overall growth and innovation in the post-coronavirus era. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

