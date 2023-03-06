Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $153.83, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 2.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $93.35 billion, down 4.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $392.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.15% and -0.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.7% lower. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.7, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

