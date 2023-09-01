Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $189.46, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 1.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Apple will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 7.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.99 billion, down 1.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $382.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.98% and -2.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.41.

Meanwhile, AAPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

