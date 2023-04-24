Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apple (AAPL) closed at $165.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 2.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Apple as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, down 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.32 billion, down 4.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $388.14 billion, which would represent changes of -1.64% and -1.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Apple has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.91, so we one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AAPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

