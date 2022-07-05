Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $141.56, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had lost 4.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Apple as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.36 billion, up 1.13% from the prior-year quarter.

AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $394.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.73% and +7.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Apple is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.

Investors should also note that AAPL has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AAPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.